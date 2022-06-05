Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $7.41 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00024752 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $80.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.16 or 0.11381302 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00432741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,333,353 coins and its circulating supply is 234,290,066 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.