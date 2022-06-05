Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $217.79 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

