IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $363.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.06 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $371.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.70. 301,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,731. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

