iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,434 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,242,000 after buying an additional 383,265 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

