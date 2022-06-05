iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,481 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $339,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

