iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,399,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

