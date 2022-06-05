iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $127,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. 2,555,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

