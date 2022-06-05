iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.13 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

