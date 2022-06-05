ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post sales of $718.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. ITT reported sales of $691.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ITT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 319,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

