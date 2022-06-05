Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.28.

JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

