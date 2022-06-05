Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,665,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358,032 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $321,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne Cain sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $73,359.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,229.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

