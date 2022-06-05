Jarvis Network Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $527,152.06 and $9,676.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.64 or 1.00003425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.