JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

JD opened at $56.52 on Thursday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after purchasing an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

