Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.87

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $20.68. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangsu Expressway (JEXYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.