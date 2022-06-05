Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.87

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $20.68. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

