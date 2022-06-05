JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.
Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
