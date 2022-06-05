JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

