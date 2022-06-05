JMP Securities Reaffirms Mkt Outperform Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

JMP Securities reissued their mkt outperform rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.60.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

