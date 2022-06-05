JOE Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. JOE has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $10.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 148.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.25 or 0.11402531 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00437265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 274,621,655 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.