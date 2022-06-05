JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $92.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.
YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in JOYY by 82.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -220.65%.
JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
