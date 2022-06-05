Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ JWACU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,326,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,069,000.

