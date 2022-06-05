Kalmar Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,740.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.92 million and $86,740.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 844.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.00 or 0.12550834 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00424672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,400 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

