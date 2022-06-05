Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) vs. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Critical Contrast

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kaltura alerts:

This table compares Kaltura and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -35.92% N/A -29.90% MarketWise -53.09% N/A -76.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kaltura and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44 MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57

Kaltura currently has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 315.16%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 203.26%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than MarketWise.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaltura and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million 1.42 -$59.35 million ($0.88) -2.09 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.66 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MarketWise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaltura beats MarketWise on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.