KeyCorp Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $120.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

