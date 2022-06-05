Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

