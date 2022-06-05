Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

