Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.47. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,758 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

