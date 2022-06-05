KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $362.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

