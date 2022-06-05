Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kuboo and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 438.67%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Kuboo.

Volatility & Risk

Kuboo has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.26 $2.20 million ($0.04) -45.25

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Kuboo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuboo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

