Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.98. 1,330,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

