Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $513.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.66 and a 200-day moving average of $574.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.