Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Landec posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Landec by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

