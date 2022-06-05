Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCDF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

LRCDF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

