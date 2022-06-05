Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCDF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

LRCDF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

