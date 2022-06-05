Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.50.

LB opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

