Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $144.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.67.

NYSE:LEA opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40. Lear has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

