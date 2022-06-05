LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
LPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
LPL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 295,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
