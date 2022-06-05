LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

LPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 295,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.