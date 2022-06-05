LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Lowered by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd cut its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for 7.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $64,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

