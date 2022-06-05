Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.