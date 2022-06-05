LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $7,614.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,924,519 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

