Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

