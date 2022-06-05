Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LPCN opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

