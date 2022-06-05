Lithium (LITH) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Lithium has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.56 or 0.08996107 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00451883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,739,210 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars.

