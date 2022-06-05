Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Natixis bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

