Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

