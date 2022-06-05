Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,797 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
