Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $272,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 78.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

