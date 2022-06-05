Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $214,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC opened at $9.12 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,330 shares of company stock worth $227,599. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.