Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $214,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BHC opened at $9.12 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,330 shares of company stock worth $227,599. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
