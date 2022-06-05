Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $221,000 in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

FTS stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.