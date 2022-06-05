Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $202,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

