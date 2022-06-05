Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $237,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after buying an additional 287,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,360 shares of company stock worth $55,700,029 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

