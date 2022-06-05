Loop Capital Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $175.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

