Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Wolfe Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $88.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after purchasing an additional 532,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,595,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 413,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,097,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

